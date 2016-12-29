The calm before the storm is nearing its end as the powerful low pressure system moves in across the province.

The snow will move into western New Brunswick Thursday evening and continue to fill in across the province as midnight nears. It will become heavy at times, especially in northern and central areas.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said heavy snow will move through the Fredericton and central area around 4 a.m. Friday, moving north. At this time, rain will fall along the Bay of Fundy coastline becoming heavy at times.

The rain and snow line could push as far up the province as Fredericton and possibly Miramichi by early Friday morning.

Temperatures will remain above 0 C across the province into the afternoon. What's left of showers for central and southern N.B. could turn back into flurries as the day goes on.

Warnings and watches

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for part of northern New Brunswick, which is expecting significant amounts of snow between 15 to 30 centimetres.

The warning said higher than normal water levels can also be expected along the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the Bay of Chaleur near high tide on Friday.

Central parts of the province can expect 10 to 20 centimetres and the southern part may receive five to 10 centimetres, tapering to less than five centimetres and rain for the coastline.

Wind warnings have been issued for the coastline as gusts may build up to 90 km/h.

Other gusts in the province are looking to reach between 40 to 70 km/h.

This can create whiteout conditions and Environment Canada has advised drivers to proceed with caution as visibility and road conditions deteriorate.