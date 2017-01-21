A special weather statement has been issued for the province in advance of what looks like some nasty winter weather early next week.

Environment Canada says an intense low pressure system will approach New Brunswick bringing snow, ice pellets and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning.

The statement says the precipitation is expected to change to rain later on Tuesday or Tuesday night but could continue as snow for northernmost areas. The precipitation and strong winds may continue into Wednesday.

"Total precipitation amounts are difficult to pinpoint at this time but are likely to be significant," the national weather service said.