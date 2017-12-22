A winter storm is expected to hit southern parts of the province, meaning Santa might have a bit more trouble getting back home to the North Pole on Christmas Day.

Although Environment Canada said it's too early to give exact amounts and areas that could witness the brunt of the storm, the weather agency said 15 cm or more of snow is possible.

"At this point it looks like a snowfall event with the highest amounts in the south," said the weather agency.

There could also be lowered visibility because of blowing snow in the south. Environment Canada said it will continue to monitor development of the storm.

Freezing rain warning

On Friday morning, Environment Canada also issued a freezing rain warning that's in effect for the Fredericton and Southern York County regions.

A low-pressure system approaching from the Great Lakes on Friday will move though the Bay of Fundy on Saturday night and then east of New Brunswick on Sunday.

The snow will change to rain, freezing rain or ice pellets for southern and western New Brunswick.

"It will give freezing rain or ice pellets in the southwest of the province near mid-day Saturday, which will spread farther north and east in the evening," the weather agency said.

"This freezing precipitation may persist overnight, but should end by Sunday morning."

Environment Canada said surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays."

Meanwhile, there is also a possibility of snowfall amounts reaching or exceeding 15 cm in northwestern New Brunswick throughout the weekend.

There could also be significant rain in the southern part of the province, especially along the Fundy coast with rainfall amounts of more than 25 mm.