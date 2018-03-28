Freezing rain warning forces some schools to close

A freezing rain warning has forced some schools to close across the province on Wednesday.

In the Francophone South School District, schools in Baie Sainte-Anne, Miramichi, Richibucto, Rogersville and Saint-Louis-de-Kent are closed.

Meanwhile, the Anglophone North School District has delayed opening until 10 a.m.

Environment Canada said freezing rain will develop over much of New Brunswick early Wednesday morning and persist for several hours before changing over to snow or rain near noon.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the weather agency said.

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Utility outages may occur."

Salt is not very effective after temperatures drop below minus ten degrees Celsius. So what are the alternatives? CBC New Brunswick's Maria Jose Burgos explains why beet juice might be a good choice. 2:26

Meanwhile, CBC New Brunswick's weather centre predicted only light freezing rain for the province Wednesday, mixed with showers and flurries. It says Thursday will be sunny with temperatures warming into the double digits.

On Friday, a low pressure system will move out of the northeastern United States and into New Brunswick.

Periods of rain are expected across the Maritimes with a brief period of wet snow in the northern part of New Brunswick as the system exits Friday evening.

The province can expect a mix of sun and cloud Saturday with scattered flurries and showers on Sunday as a weak front crosses the Maritimes.