RCMP are asking motorists to stay off the road because of a winter storm that's causing poor road conditions.

Environment Canada said a developing low-pressure system coming from Cape Cod will intensify rapidly as it moves northeastward to the Gulf of St. Lawrence this evening.

Prince County is under a winter storm warning and 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," Environment Canada said.

Heavy snowfall covers Summerside, P.E.I., on Christmas Day. (Pam Doyle/Facebook)

The rest of the province won't see as much snow as Prince County.

Kings and Queens counties are under wind warnings. Strong westerly winds of up to 100 km per hour are anticipated.

Environment Canada said to expect higher than normal water levels and a storm surge for the north-facing shorelines of the Island.