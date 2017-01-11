High winds, rain and snow are causing problems across New Brunswick today.

Winds are gusting up to 80 km/h in many parts of the province, knocking out power, forcing some ferries off their runs and prompting the closure of some coastal roadways.

NB Power reported nearly 1,700 customers without power over the lunch hour.

The bulk of the outages were in the Charlotte southwest area, where about 1,333 homes and businesses were affected, followed by the Kennebecasis Valley area, where 235 customers were without electricity.

The utility hoped to have power restored to most customers by mid-afternoon, according to its website.

Classes at Campobello Island Consolidated School were cancelled because of a power outage.

Saint John Energy also reported outages in the Sandy Point Road area shortly after 10 a.m., but all customers were back online within about an hour.

Coastal Transport pulled its White Head ferry out of service for the day, while the Grand Manan Adventure will remain tied up in Blacks Harbour until at least 1:30 p.m.

Bay Ferries also cancelled the 8 a.m. Fundy Rose sailing from Saint John to Digby "due to the weather."

In Saint John, the city closed Red Head Road at the breakwater to through traffic "until further notice due to hazardous road conditions."

This is what crossing the Courtenay Bay causeway looked like earlier. pic.twitter.com/WVRlv67gwM — @mattybing

The eastbound lane of the Courtenay Bay Causeway was also closed between Crown Street and Bayside Drive, as waves crashed over the side.

Saint John police were also advising the public to stay away from Saints Rest Beach, near the Irving Nature Park. "Dangerous conditions exist," they posted on Twitter.

Schools in the Anglophone West School District were closed, due to icy road conditions.

The Francophone South school district also closed schools in Fredericton and Oromocto.