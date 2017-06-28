Three people from northern New Brunswick were $3.9 million richer Wednesday after pulling the ace of hearts from the remaining nine cards in the Lamèque's Chase the Ace contest.

Richard Pelletier, who lives in Edmundston, says it's still hard to believe he is part of the winning group taking home almost $4 million.

The Chase the Ace was a fundraiser for the parish of Lamèque with the jackpot growing over 43 weeks. Tickets were sold for $20 per package of 10.

Pelletier said he and two others, Serge Boudreau of Bathurst and Stephanie Frenette of Sormany, who all work for Vitalité Health Network, have been buying tickets for a couple of weeks.

He found out one of their tickets was drawn Tuesday night from the thousands sold, giving them the chance to pick the right card.

"That feeling, you can't describe it," Pelletier said. "We were guaranteed $72,000 each."

Pelletier said he drove to Bathurst early Wednesday morning to meet the other two, and they headed to Lamèque.

"We asked Serge to pick the card and he picked the right one."

Pelletier said he couldn't begin to describe the feeling when he realized they won.

"It's like $72,000 was a lot of money, but $1.2 [million], you can't describe it. It's unbelievable.

"When he turned it and we saw it was the ace of hearts, everybody in there started screaming. It was quite the experience."

Pelletier said no one is sure what they will be doing with their winnings yet.

"We didn't plan anything cause we didn't want to raise our hopes."