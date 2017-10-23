A 100-hectare wildfire burned out of control Monday in the Portobello Creek National Wildlife Area east of Fredericton.

The fire is so remote that fire crews cannot reach the blaze with trucks and were relying on boats to ferry firefighters into the area.

"We received a 911 call just before noon," said Jody Price, fire chief for the Oromocto Fire Department.

"It was from a hunter, who said he found the fire. He said he tried to put it out but was unsuccessful."

A large plume of grey and white smoke dominated the skyline near Lakeville Corner, Maugerville and parts of Oromocto.

A smoke plume from a large blaze near Sheffield can be seen dominating the skyline for several kilometres. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The Portobello Creek National Wildlife Area is between Highway 10 and Route 105.

Price said because of the fire's remote location it would be handled by Natural Resources personnel.

"It is only accessible by boat," he said. "And they have crews on scene."

Several Natural Resources vehicles were parked at the end of the Sand Point Road in Lakeville Corner, and officials there confirmed they were launching boats with firefighting crews.

"Firefighters from the Department of Energy and Resource Development are accessing the fire by boat," Jean Bertin, communications officer for the department, wrote in an email.

Because the fire is still remote, officials say there is currently no threat to residents or structures. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"The fire is about 100 ha in size in a grass meadow with very few trees and is burning toward water. No water bombers were on the fire but the department did have their Bird Dog aircraft have a look at it."

There are several homes, farms and camps nearby, but both Price and Bertin said the fire was too far away to be an immediate threat to residents or structures as of late Monday afternoon.

Officials said it was too early to tell what caused the blaze.