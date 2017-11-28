She had just turned 12 when Wilbur Dedam put his hand on her leg and told her she was pretty, she testified.

Dedam, then-chief of Esgenoôpetit First Nation, a community southwest of Neguac, warned her not to tell anyone and threatened to tell her father she "came on" to him, she said

For seven years, "sexual activity was going on every time [Dedam] had the opportunity," the woman, identified only as L.P.T. under a publication ban, said.

The abuse ranged from fondling to "regular incidents of sexual intercourse," the Miramichi courtroom heard. One assault occurred just days after her father's death.

She was "always in fear," she said, and didn't report the abuse to RCMP until 2014, when Dedam was planning to run in the band council election again.

A jury found Dedam guilty last fall of six sex crimes against L.P.T. and two other girls in the community between 1977 and 1985, when he was chief.

He was sentenced in December to nine years in prison.

Today, the 65-year-old, will be back in court in Fredericton, appealing his conviction.

His lawyers will ask the New Brunswick Court of Appeal to overturn his conviction and either acquit Dedam on all six counts or order a new trial.

Alternatively, they will seek an order reducing his "harsh and excessive" sentence between three and four years.

7 grounds of appeal

Defence lawyer T.J. Burke, of Fredericton, and Michael Lacy, of Toronto, are representing Wilbur Dedam in his appeal. (CBC)

T.J. Burke and Michael Lacy will argue seven grounds, most of which deal with the trial judge's instructions to the jury, according to their written submissions filed with the court.

They contend New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench Justice Tracey Deware instructions were "deficient in several respects" and that these "errors of law occasioned a miscarriage of justice."

The defence lawyers also contend the jury's guilty finding in relation to the woman identified as G.P.T. was "unreasonable and unsupported by the evidence."

Evidence 'overwhelming'

The Crown, however, contends the defence's grounds of appeal are "without merit" and do no warrant appellate intervention.

Appellate courts must be cautious not to usurp the role of the jury, Kathryn Gregory argues in her written submissions.

And a trial judge's instructions to a jury should be assessed based on the overall effect, not by particular words used or not used, Gregory said.

If the court finds Deware did err, the Crown submits that any error is "either harmless or trivial, or the evidence so overwhelming, the trier of fact would inevitably convict."

Dedam's sentence was was also "well within the appropriate range," argues Gregory, citing case law that "the harm suffered by child victims of sexual assault cannot be overstated."

The charges Dedam was convicted of are based on the Criminal Code at the time of the offences. They include:

Sexual intercourse with a female under 14.

Sexual intercourse with a female under 16.

Sexual intercourse without consent.

Illicit sexual intercourse.

Two counts of sexual assault against two females.

Out on bail

The Crown had requested a sentence of between eight and 10 years. The defence had asked the court to consider a sentence of three or four years.

Dedam was released on bail in April, pending his appeal. He must follow several conditions, including that he: