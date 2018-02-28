The New Brunswick Court of Appeal has reserved decision on former Esgenoôpetitj First Nation chief Wilbur Dedam's appeal of his conviction on six sex crimes against three girls in the community dating back to the 1970s.

A three-justice panel heard arguments from both parties in Fredericton on Tuesday but will render a written decision at a future undetermined date.

Dedam, 64, who was present with about a dozen family members and friends, remains free on bail under several conditions, pending the court's ruling.

The defence focused on a few "substantive" issues during oral arguments, including the fact Dedam was excluded from the courtroom at least twice during his trial in Miramichi in the fall of 2016, said defence lawyer Michael Lacy, of Toronto.

They contend Dedam's exclusion was a legal error. The Criminal Code of Canada states "an accused … shall be present in court during the whole of his or her trial."

Dedam's appeal was originally scheduled to be heard in November but was adjourned until Tuesday after Lacy discovered the possible error. The Appeal Court set the matter over to give the lawyers more time to prepare their submissions.

Michael Lacy of the Toronto firm Brauti Thorning Zibarras LLP is working on Wilbur Dedam's appeal with the the Burke Law Group in Fredericton. (CBC)

Other defence arguments Tuesday centred around the trial judge's instructions to the jury, said Lacy.

The defence contends Court of Queen's Bench Justice Tracey Deware's instructions were "deficient in several respects" and that these "errors of law occasioned a miscarriage of justice."

Crown prosecutor Kathryn Gregory made arguments on behalf of the Attorney General. She could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

One of the complainants was present, said Lacy.

The three justices — Marc Richard, Kathleen Quigg and Barbara Baird — "had a number of questions for both our side and also for the Crown," said Lacy.

"They were clearly engaged by the issues and clearly read all the material and now we'll await the outcome."

Dedam was found guilty on Sept. 29, 2016, of sexual intercourse with a female under 14, sexual intercourse with a female under 16, sexual intercourse without consent, illicit sexual intercourse, and two counts of sexual assault against two females between 1977 and 1985, when he was chief of the First Nation northeast of Miramichi.

He was sentenced on Dec. 5, 2016, to nine years in prison, but the defence filed an appeal the following month.

Dedam was released on bail in April 2016, pending his appeal. On Tuesday, the court extended his bail until Sept.11, anticipating a decision will be released before then.

"He has, you know, every confidence in the administration of criminal justice in the province and he'll await the outcome of the appeal," said Lacy.

Asked how Dedam is doing, Lacy said the case has "taken a significant toll on him and his family."

"It's not easy for anyone to be exposed to the criminal justice system in this way, and I think that would hold true for him as well."