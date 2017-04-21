There have been 12 confirmed cases of the whooping cough in the Fredericton and central region, "some" of which are at Devon Middle School, says the acting chief medical officer of health.

An "outbreak" at the school was declared Thursday.

"An outbreak will typically be declared if more than 10 cases are confirmed," Dr. Jennifer Russell said in an email to CBC News on Friday morning.

No information about the number of students, teachers or staff affected at Devon Middle School has been released.

But a special immunization clinic will be held April 27 at the school library.

"During an outbreak, the regional medical officer of health can exclude children from school who do not show proof of the recommended dose of the vaccine in question," Russell said. "When excluded, children have to stay home from school for the duration of the outbreak.

"To avoid disruptions in school attendance, the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly recommends that parents sign the consent form to allow their children to get immunized at school or provide proof that their children have received the recommended immunization."

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a bacterial respiratory infection spread through droplets in the air from coughing and sneezing.

It is most contagious during the first two weeks of infection, when symptoms resemble the common cold.