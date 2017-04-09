Public Heath has confirmed a case of whooping cough at Devon Middle School in Fredericton.

The Regional Medical Officer of Health, Na-Koshie Lamptey notified the school Saturday.

A notice was sent out to all parents and guardians the same day with a link to an information sheet about the illness.

The bacterial infection, which often but not always, causes a "whoop" sound when breathing or coughing, can be particularly dangerous for very young babies. The disease can lead to hospitalization and, in rare cases, death.

Infants, especially those under four months of age, are at risk for life-threatening complications such as pneumonia; an inability to breathe (apnea); seizures; and brain damage.

Pertussis often mimics cold viruses in its symptoms — runny nose, nasal congestion, red and watery eyes, and fever — but its signature hallmark is a cough and severe wheezing that can persist for weeks. As with a cold and the flu, the highly contagious disease is passed through saliva and mucus from person to person.

Test confirms illness

Lamptey urges those who develop the symptoms to see their family doctor. A test will confirm if symptoms are from whooping cough and Public Health will be notified.

Whooping cough can be treated with antibiotics.

Lamptey advises parents and guardians to ensure all recommended immunizations are up to date. Whooping cough can be prevented with the pertussis vaccine.

The last whooping cough outbreak in the province was in 2015 with most cases in the Moncton area.

Public Health officials in Prince Edward Island said there were 52 confirmed and probable cases there as of April 1. They added they believed the worst of the outbreak was over.