A 22-year-old woman from Tracy Mills was sentenced Tuesday to 42 months in prison for impaired driving that caused the death of a 16-year-old Glassville girl and injured five others.

Whitney St. Pierre pleaded guilty last September to impaired driving causing the death of Emma Pearson and five counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm related to a 2015 crash when her vehicle with six people in it left the road in Williamstown, near Centreville in Carleton County.

"Driving while impaired that causes death, or bodily harm, must be met with stiff penalties," said provincial court Judge Leslie Jackson.

St. Pierre cried loudly as she was led out of the Woodstock courtroom after being allowed to hug those around her.

The 42-month sentence was for impaired driving causing death. St. Pierre also received a six-month sentence on each charge of impaired driving causing bodily harm, with those sentences to be served concurrently.

Upon her release from prison, St. Pierre will be prohibited from driving for four years

Victim impact statements

Pearson's parents gave victim impact statements to the court and her father called for stiffer sentences for first-time offenders.

"This could have been prevented," mother Kimberly Pearson said in her victim impact statement. "It didn't have to happen.

'Much stiffer penalties must happen to first-time offenders.' - Brent Pearson, father of drunk driving victim

Pearson's father said in his statement "much stiffer penalties must happen to first-time offenders."

"This was no accident," Brent Pearson said. "An accident is when someone spills coffee.

Emma Pearson was killed in a motor vehicle accident in July 2015. She was 16. (Submitted by Pearson family)

"I will never have the chance to dance with Emma again," he said and began to cry.

"She is gone forever."

St. Pierre faced the Pearson family as she read her statement before sentencing.

"I know a simple apology will never make up for what I did," she said before beginning to cry.

"I don't expect forgiveness. Just know from the bottom of my heart ... ."

Members of the Pearson family looked straight ahead and did not look at St. Pierre as she read her statement.

Fatal crash in 2015

St. Pierre was driving a car with six passengers when it left the road in Williamstown at about 11 p.m. on July 4, 2015.

Accident reconstructionists estimated the car was travelling 96 kilometres an hour on a road with a posted speed limit of 80 km/h. Bottles of alcohol were strewn about the accident scene.

Pearson died from head injuries. The others in the car suffered a variety of broken bones and other injuries.

RCMP at the accident scene described St. Pierre as "hysterical" and the scene as "chaotic."

She told police she had two to three drinks and had felt she was OK to drive. Her blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was estimated to be .153 to .183, which is about double the legal limit of .08.

She was transporting the group from a party in a pit to another party. She told police she believed someone had bumped the steering while reaching for an iPod.

The Crown recommended a sentence of four years in prison while the defence asked for a sentence of three years to be followed by a driving prohibition for four years.