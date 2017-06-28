What's decided and what's still up in the air about pot legalization in N.B.
Air Date: Jun 28, 2017 12:49 PM AT
CBC's Catherine Harrop gives you the ins and outs of what the federal government has decided and what still up for discussion through the province's working group about marijuana legalization in the province.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Sunny
15°C
Saint John
Partly Cloudy
13°C
Moncton
Thunderstorm
16°C
Bathurst
Mostly Cloudy
15°C
Oromocto
Mostly Cloudy
14°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- 'Extremely rare' bird shows its face in New Brunswick
- 'We need to grieve': Bangkok Food Truck mourns employee killed in Neguac crash
- Standing wheelchair and other advances in technology showcased at annual event
- $3.9M win in Lamèque's Chase the Ace
- Trudeau swings into Jeux de L'Acadie in Fredericton on Thursday
Must Watch
-
Video
What's decided and what's still up in the air about pot legalization in N.B.
1:23
CBC's Catherine Harrop gives you the ins and outs of what the federal government has decided and what still up for discussion through the province's working group about marijuana legalization in the province.
-
Video
Theresa King intends to sew 2,500 flags for Canada Day
0:52
Theresa King's basement is full of bright materials and the tools to turn them into something special.
-
Video
Ever hear the story of Midgic airport?
1:20
The Midgic Airport is part of a local joke that has a different punch line, depending who you ask
-
Video
Who needs a summer job when you have Uber for pets?
0:54
Daniel Tichonov has opened a pet taxi service as an alternative to a conventional summer job.
Top News Headlines
- Derek Saretzky guilty of 1st-degree murder in deaths of Alberta toddler, father, senior
- Cyberattack: Was it really ransomware, or an attack on Ukraine — or something yet to come?
- 'It felt like I had been stabbed,' says patient left with 33-cm metal plate inside after surgery
- Why this father broke the law trying to keep his daughter away from drugs
- Peter Mansbridge on some of his most memorable stories at CBC
Most Viewed
- Moncton RCMP arrest 2 after reports of man shooting into a truck
- Moncton gunshots lead to charges against man, woman
- Beer gets cheaper — permanently: 24-packs for some domestic brands drop to $35.99
- 'Unprecedented event': 6 North Atlantic right whales found dead in June
- N.B.'s highest-paid doctor makes more than $1.5M a year
- 'We need to grieve': Bangkok Food Truck mourns employee killed in Neguac crash
- Tornado watches for Miramichi and area ended
- Fredericton, Saint John airports land Porter Airlines service to Ottawa, Toronto
- Banning of junk food sales in Canadian schools having a positive effect: study
- Mystery behind the Midgic Airport: local legend or hidden history?
- Minister calls low enrolment in free second-language courses 'unfortunate'
- Convicted murderer Devin Morningstar loses appeal in Baylee Wylie's death
Don't Miss
-
Derek Saretzky guilty of 1st-degree murder in deaths of Alberta toddler, father, senior
-
Cyberattack: Was it really ransomware, or an attack on Ukraine — or something yet to come?
-
'It felt like I had been stabbed,' says patient left with 33-cm metal plate inside after surgery
-
Desperate measures: Families of drug-addicted teens running out of options
-
Peter Mansbridge on some of his most memorable stories at CBC
-
No limit to how long people can live: study
-
Opinion
Gord Downie, when it comes to collective Indigenous resilience, let us speak for ourselves
-
Canada's big banks admit they overcharged customers — what went wrong?
-
'This is not their fault': Saretzky and Blanchette families support each other during murder trial
-
Ottawa spends $1.2M on travel for Phoenix training boot camp
-
Trudeau to have private audience with the Queen ahead of G20 summit
-
Canada's top court backs order for Google to remove firm's website from global searches
-
PERFORMING ARTS
Michael Bublé, Michael J. Fox, Martin Short get Governor General's Performing Arts Awards
-
Analysis
On health care, Republicans finally have it all — but can't figure out what to do with it
-
A gay Toronto man remained celibate for 1 year to meet controversial blood donation rules