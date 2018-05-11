Wharf Village at Magnetic Hill set to reopen this weekend under new owners

After facing an uncertain future, a Moncton tourism landmark with a 30-year history will reopen this weekend under new ownership.

The Wharf Village sits at the entrance to the Magnetic Hill Zoo and had fallen into disrepair under its former owners, the Murphy family. John Murphy expressed dismay last April when the city refused to renew the lease.

The attraction remained closed last summer.

That's when Jenna Cann and her husband, James, a zookeeper at the Magnetic Hill Zoo, decided to step in.

"He loves the zoo and he was the one driving by and suggested it, so we looked into it and it all worked out and it's been a wonderful experience," Cann said.

Last minute preparations are underway as Wharf Village at Magnetic Hill is set to reopen this weekend under new owners. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

They took over last fall, but it hasn't been easy.

Wharf Village was built on a wooden pier to look like a traditional Maritime fishing village.

Cann said the deck needed repair, and that's not all.

"So the whole entire wharf was redone. We drilled all new beams and supports and that kind of stuff so the wharf is completely done. We also did roofing, windows, doors, flooring, siding as well as repairing our displays and that kind of thing just to prepare. A brand new kitchen, brand new bathrooms. so lots of plumbing and electrical work done. So, a full overhaul." Cann said.

She said she knew the investment would be substantial, but she said a business plan is in place and nine shops will be open.

Jenna Cann gets clothing ready at one of the nine shops at the renovated Wharf Village tourist attraction at Magnetic Hill. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

"We are self-running the majority, so we're running the restaurant. It's a brand new menu and the majority of the stores are all new. So the cafe is new, our gift shop, clothing, artisan, the kids, the ice cream and fudge and our general store is all new, so hopefully people will see a little bit of a differenc," Cann said.

Wharf Village is set to open on Saturday, and Cann said she's glad the attraction is getting a second lease on life.

"I think a big piece of Moncton would be lost," Cann said.

"It's a piece of the puzzle of this park so we're very grateful to be able to breathe a little more life into it and create something back to what it once was."