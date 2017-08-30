A North Atlantic right whale spotted earlier this week entangled in ropes in the Gulf of St. Lawrence may have freed itself and joined a pod in the area, the federal government said Wednesday.

After Coast Coast patrols and extensive flying over an area off the Gaspé Peninsula where the whale had been spotted, officials said they were unable to locate the animal.

But the team did spot a pod of 13 North Atlantic right whales in the same area, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Dominic LeBlanc said at a news conference in Shediac.

"It is our hope, or the scientists believe that it is possible, that perhaps the whale freed itself and can be positively identified in the pod of 13 that were recorded yesterday," he said.

Suspended rescues

The New England Aquarium has said that the whale, believed to have been tangled up in fishing rope, is a male known by the number 3245.

But LeBlanc, whose department has suspended trying to free entangled whales, said that as of Wednesday morning, there was still no positive identification of the latest whale in distress.

He was hopeful it managed to get out of the ropes on its own.

"That might explain why we weren't able to locate the entangled whale that we'd seen the previous day. That's certainly our hope."

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc says his department thinks a whale spotted struggling with fishing ropes earlier this week may have freed itself. (CBC)

At least 13 whales have been found dead this year off the coasts of Canada and New England. Ten were found in Canadian waters, suspected victims of entanglement or collisions with ships.

North Atlantic right whales, among the rarest marine mammals in the world, have shown up in greater than expected numbers this year in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, and Ottawa has told ships in some areas to slow down.

LeBlanc said the government is working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the U.S., the Campobello Whale Rescue and various experts to confirm the whale's identity.

The government is also trying to determine what type of fishing gear entangled the whale, whether it was in the area legally or whether it had been lost or abandoned, he said..

Steps to protect

Patrols and flights over the water will continue.

"The North Atlantic right whale obviously enjoys a special level of protection because it is under Canadian law and American law listed as an endangered species with maybe 500 left in population," he said.

The federal the government stepped in toward in the end of a crab fishing season this summer to try to protect whales from entanglements and later imposed speed limits for ships, but LeBlanc said stricter measures are coming next year.

"The government of Canada will take its responsibility in the coming months to ensure next year's season of potential whale migration will have a different set of rules around fishing gear fishing practices, fishing equipment and probably the question around marine transportation as well, in Canadian waters."

Fishing industry involved

Fisheries and Oceans will work with the fishing industry on the options, which could include changes to gear and ropes and changes to fishing seasons to minimize human interaction with the whales.

"I will have before next season a series of obligatory measures," he said. "They won't be voluntary."

LeBlanc was in Shediac for the North Atlantic Fisheries Ministers Conference, which includes his counterparts from Canada, the European Union, the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, and the Russian Federation.

He said they discussed international marine conservation.

"We are certainly eager to work with any international partners that have experience with dealing with these difficult situations," LeBlanc said.