Expert teams are returning from Miscou Island, N.B., Saturday and will examine tissue samples collected for the eighth North Atlantic right whale found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence since June.

Researchers conducted a necropsy on the whale on the island. Following the necropsy, the whale was buried on-site.

The Marine Animal Response Society, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative are trying to determine what killed the whale.

Previous necropsies revealed some whales suffered blunt trauma and bore signs of chronic entanglement. Collisions with vessels have been suspected as the cause of the trauma.

"It's been a very, very busy season," said Andrew Reid, the response co-ordinator for the Marine Animal Response Society. The charitable organization is dedicated to the rescue and study of marine animals.

Necropsy on eighth dead right whale of the season on Miscou Island0:34

Reid said tissue analysis of the eighth whale will take several weeks.

It's not known when a preliminary statement regarding the eighth right whale will be released.

Reid said the Department of Fisheries and Oceans is still documenting a right whale found entangled.

It's not known if rescue attempts were made to help this whale. The department has since backed away from rescue efforts since the death of whale rescuer Joe Howlett last week.

On Thursday, the department said it was closing the snow crab fishery in Area 12 off northern New Brunswick in response to the latest whale death.

The harvest was already 98 per cent complete, the department said.