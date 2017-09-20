A long-awaited children's splash pad for Saint John's lower west side is now described by the city's mayor and senior staff as a project "in limbo."

The news comes after a local committee raised more than $100,000 in donations and sponsorships for a splash pad it expected would be operating by next summer.

Jennifer Leslie, who has two children, nine and 12 years old, is one of those who helped with the fundraising.

'I want it to be here while my sons can still enjoy it,' Jennifer Leslie says. (Connell Smith, CBC)

"Walked around with the kids, handed out flyers, tried to get people to vote," Leslie said.

"We really want it. I want it to be here while my sons can still enjoy it."

The change in status for the $652,000 project follows word that it will not qualify for a $100,000 ACOA grant this year because it will not be completed by March 31 next year.

Mayor Don Darling said that development has thrown other, contingent funding into question.

"You can't get a splash pad built by March 31, so we're in a bit of a state of limbo here," he said. "Not giving up on it. Going to work with all of the parties to see if we can resolve this."

Other sources of funding

The New Brunswick government offered $200,000 through the Regional Development Corporation on condition other funding was obtained.

A delay should not, in theory, threaten the city's commitment of $250,000.

That money was to be taken from the "contingency" envelope in the 2017 city's capital budget but can be moved into the 2018 budget.

Earlier this month, however, councillors were warned by finance commissioner Kevin Fudge that the city faces a $4.5 million shortfall in 2018, and that debt stood at $205 million at 2016 year-end.

Falling behind with infrastructure

Fudge also said the city has been investing less than half the money required to maintain its infrastructure.

Coun. Gerry Lowe is worried the city may now be backing away from its commitment to the splash pad on the west side.

"They should tell the committee, they should tell us and tell the committee," said Lowe, an adviser to the West Side Community Partnership, the committee trying to raise sponsorships for the project.

"If they're trying to stop the splash pad for west side then stand up and tell us, and don't hide about it."