Get your snow brushes and scrapers ready this morning.

There's a snowfall warning in place for northern New Brunswick, a rainfall warning in effect for the Fundy coast and a freezing rain warning in effect for central and southeastern New Brunswick, including both Fredericton and Moncton.

"A wintry mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain had already changed to rain over southwestern sections of mainland Nova Scotia and the Bay of Fundy coast of New Brunswick early this morning," said Jim Abraham, CBC Meteorologist. "The changeover will continue to take place this morning over Prince Edward Island; and not until later in the morning over most of Cape Breton and central New Brunswick."

Abraham said snow and ice pellets will persist in northern New Brunswick this morning.

"By late afternoon, most of the precipitation will have tapered off, although showers or flurries will redevelop tonight," he said.

In Fredericton, crews have been busy pouring salt onto the roads Wednesday morning.

Mike Walker, manager of roads and streets for the City of Fredericton, expects driving conditions to get worse throughout the morning.

"People are definitely going to want to give themselves some time and be ready for some very slick conditions," he said.

Felicia Murphy, spokesperson for Brun-Way Highway Operations, is asking drivers to drive carefully from Grand Falls to Longs Creek. She said roads are partly snow-covered with patches of ice and slush, as well as drifting snow.

"As more ice pellets and freezing rain occur, the highway is going to be slippery," she said.

Temperatures will rise between 7 and 10 C in many communities today, but cooler temperatures are expected to return Thursday.

Abraham said more snow is on the way and could affect the Maritimes on Sunday.

Wednesday's Forecast

Fredericton area

Today: Freezing rain and ice pellets will change to rain late Wednesday morning, with rain ending this afternoon.

Southeastern winds will be travelling at 30 km/h gusting to 60km/h, that will become southwestern winds travelling at 25km/h this afternoon. Temperatures will be sitting at a high near 6 C.

Tonight: A few showers will change to flurries with western winds travelling at 40km/h and a low near –5 C.

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Snow mixed with freezing rain and ice pellets with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm.

The precipitation will taper to showers or flurries Wednesday afternoon.

Eastern winds will be travelling at 30 km/h and becoming southwest at 20km/h in the afternoon. Temperatures will sit at a high of –2 C in the northwest and 5 C in the northeast.

Tonight: Flurries with western winds travelling at 30km/h and temperatures dropping to –6 C. Snow and freezing rain pelt Bathurst0:44

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Freezing rain and ice pellets changing to rain this morning. Southern New Brunswick can expect heavy rain along the Fundy coast, ending Wednesday afternoon.

Southeastern winds will travel at 40 km/h gusting to 70km/h that will become southwest, travelling at 30km/h in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to about 10 C.

Tonight: A few showers or flurries with western winds travelling at 25km/h and temperatures hovering around a low near –4 C.