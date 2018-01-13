A significant rain storm combined with above-normal temperatures has flooded homes, washed out roads and caused multiple power outages in the Atlantic provinces.

In Newfoundland, rains have washed out part of the Trans-Canada Highway on the island's west coast.

"The Department [of] Transportation is there [on the scene] … there're some police cars and stuff there, too. They're just directing traffic," said Vanessa Burry of Little Rapids, N.L., 23 kilometres east of Corner Brook.

The rain has also cause mudslides in Benoit's Cove, near Corner Brook, while inside the city flooding has closed multiple roads and two water mains broke overnight Friday.

The community of Woody Point, 119 kilometres north of Corner Brook, is now inaccessible by road as the road is blocked.

The mudslide near Benoit’s Cove from Vaughn Keeping. #nltraffic #nlwx @CBCNL pic.twitter.com/urvr9xdqpK — @Fred_Hutton

"We're seeing floods and washouts that we haven't seen in the last 30 or 40 years," said Woody Point Mayor Greg Osmond.

Meanwhile, in New Brunswick, almost 8,000 are without power.

Marc Belliveau, a communications officer with NB Power, said many of the outages are caused by trees falling on the lines.

Traffic backed up shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday as the highway near Little Rapids, N.L., closed due to a washout. (Submitted by Sandy Dunphy)

The highway that runs through the southwestern community of Hoyt has washed out and New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization is indicating that evacuations may be needed.

"[There is a] request for boats to be made available to the local fire department in the event that people cannot evacuate," said Greg McCallum, director of the EMO.

The town of Sussex, in the southeast of the province, had advised evacuation of parts of the town "as soon as possible" because of a risk of flooding. That advisory was lifted by noon.

Tripp Settlement Road near Burtts Corner, N.B., was covered with water Saturday morning. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

At least six roads have been closed in New Brunswick because of washouts and flooding.

Nova Scotia is being pummelled with wind gusts up to 90 km/hr with wind warnings being issued for Cape Breton.

As of 12 p.m., there are 12,600 homes and businesses without power in Nova Scotia, 6,000 of them in the south end of Halifax.

Numerous flights coming in and out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport were delayed or cancelled Saturday. Several ferry crossings leaving the province have also been delayed.

Weather in Prince Edward Island has been less severe, but the Island is still expected to receive up to 40 millimetres of rain.

Route 101 between Blissville and Hoyt, N.B., was washed out Saturday morning. Heavy rains pummelled the province overnight Friday and into Saturday, causing road closures in some parts of the province and putting some communities at risk of flooding. (Joe McDonald/CBC )

The rain combined with the expected quick drop in temperatures could cause freezing on roads and walkways, according to Environment Canada.

"Temperatures will drop dramatically tonight in the wake of a cold front moving through the area, resulting in water freezing quickly, especially on untreated surfaces," Environment Canada said.



"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."