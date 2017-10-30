Damaging winds and heavy rain started pounding parts of Atlantic Canada on Monday, forcing school closures, causing power outages and disrupting ferry service in New Brunswick.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system over New England will continue to strengthen as it moves north.

The Maritime provinces can expect wind gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour, before the system moves into western Newfoundland, where wind gusts up to 150 kilometres per hour are expected later Monday night.

As of noon AT, just over 3,500 customers were without power in western New Brunswick, the majority in Carleton County.

Some schools in New Brunswick's Anglophone West School District have also called for early dismissal due to a power outages.

EARLY DISMISSAL at 11:30 AM due to a power outage for @BathMonquarters @CentrevilleSch @FES_NB Florenceville MS, @cnhsstars & Bristol ES — @ASD_West

Deer Island Community School and Lawrence Station Elementary School in the Anglophone South School District also closed Monday afternoon.

Because of high winds, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure also announced that the Kennebecasis Island ferry was not running. The Westfield ferry has also stopped running and the Grand Manan Adventure remains in Blacks Harbour until further notice.

The national weather forecaster says up to 30 millimetres of rain could fall across the Maritimes, and rough surf is also expected.

Thousands of people in the U.S. were without power early Monday as the storm blew through the northeast.

Southern New England appeared to suffer the brunt of the storm damage overnight. Eversource reported more than 150,000 Connecticut customers were without power around 2 a.m. Monday.

Highs winds continue to blow across the Maritimes as the current storm continues to move into Quebec. Wind... https://t.co/HXMGbE9FTd — @kalinCBC

National Grid also reported more than 130,000 customers were without power in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of downed trees and power lines around the region and roads that were impassable due to flash flooding.

The same storm system also caused problems in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

It started making its way up the East Coast on Sunday, which was also the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.

That 2012 storm was blamed for at least 182 deaths in the U.S. and Caribbean and more than $71 billion in damage in the United States.