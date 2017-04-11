It's going to be a warm day across most of the province, but some New Brunswickers might want to keep their umbrellas nearby.

Temperatures will be climbing into the teens throughout most of the province today, but clouds are expected to increase from west to east across the Maritimes. This will cause showers or light rain across northern New Brunswick.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for the northern part of the province.

"A low pressure system approaching from the west will stall over New Brunswick giving periods of rain to New Brunswick overnight and on Wednesday," said the weather statement.

"Over northeastern portions of the province, some areas may see an extended period of freezing rain tomorrow. By noon Wednesday, any areas receiving freezing rain should change to rain as temperatures rise above the freezing mark."

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to drop back down to the single digits throughout the rest of the week.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Mainly cloudy with a chance of morning showers and a few showers starting in the afternoon in the western part of the province. Temperatures will hover around 6 to 9 C.

Tonight: Showers with temperatures dropping to 0 C.

Wednesday: Periods of rain with a high near 3 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Increasing cloudiness with temperatures jumping to 17 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain starting before morning with temperatures dropping to 3 C.

Wednesday: Periods of rain with about 10 mm is expected and temperatures around 6 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the west. Temperatures will be at a high near 16 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain beginning overnight. Temperatures will drop to a low of 2 C.

Wednesday: Periods of rain with temperatures at a high near 6 C.