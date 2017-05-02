Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Fredericton and the southern York County region, warning of more rain on the way, which could increase water levels along the St. John River.

"Near warning level rainfall amounts are no longer expected however the combination of rainfall and runoff from recent snow melt will continue to give above normal river water levels," according to a statement issued by Environment Canada.

Brennan Allen, a CBC meteorologist, said most areas of the province will also see another five to 10 millimetres of rain throughout the day and into tonight.

Meanwhile, northern New Brunswick could see additional amounts closer to 20 millimetres over the next 24 hours.

"Flooding from the rain [and] snow melt remains a concern over western New Brunswick," Allen said. "There is a chance that amounts could be higher locally today, as there is a risk of seeing thundershowers this morning into the early afternoon."

After midnight, the province will see some clearing with just a few showers. Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures in the low to mid-teens in many areas.

"Partly cloudy skies and shower activity will likely persist across northern New Brunswick into the afternoon hours," said Allen.

"Thursday looks similar to Wednesday, if not a bit sunnier in general, as a ridge of high pressure moves over the region. However temperatures also look a tad cooler."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and rainfall accumulations of 10 to 20 mm and light winds. Temperatures will be at a high near 12 C.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Southerly winds gusting from 20 km/h to 40 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of 5 C.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and temperatures at a high near 10 C, except 15 C in the northeastern part of the province.

Fredericton area

Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and a risk of thundershowers. Rainfall accumulations will range from five to 10 mm. Southeastern winds will be travelling at 15 km/h. Temperatures will be near 17 C.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, then partial clearing before morning. Southerly winds will be travelling at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a low near 7 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. Temperatures will be at a high near 15 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and a risk of thundershowers. Rainfall accumulations will be between five to 10 mm. Southeasterly winds will be travelling at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 18 C in the southeast and 11 C in the southwest.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, then partial clearing before morning. Southerly winds will be travelling at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a low near 7 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. Temperatures will be at a high near 15, except for 10 C along the Fundy coast.