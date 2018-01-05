Mother Nature wasn't showing any mercy as a major storm pummelled its way through New Brunswick overnight into Friday.

But who saw the worst of it?

As of 2 a.m., Environment Canada said Bathurst received up to 43 centimetres of snow. Woodstock came in second with 37 cm and Doaktown was third with 30 cm.

Other parts of the province also saw a significant amount of snow:

Kouchibouguac: 29 cm

Fredericton: 25 cm

Mechanic Settlement: 23 cm

Fundy Park: 21 cm

Miscou Island: 20 cm

Bouctouche: 16 cm

Sussex: 15 cm

Gagetown: 14.5 cm

Moncton: 14 cm

Volunteer observations as of 11 p.m.

Big River: 45 cm

Beresford: 31.4 cm

Grand Lake: 26.5 cm

New Maryland: 26 cm

St. Stephen: 18 cm

Who had the most rain?

But it wasn't just snow that pounded the province. Heavy rain also created a mess for people across New Brunswick.

Grand Manan saw 79 millimetres of rain. Saint John was next with 18 mm and Moncton got 10 mm.

As of 5 a.m., Environment Canada said St. Leonard saw strongest wind gusts, at 87 km/h. Miscou Island came in second place with 85 km/h gusts and Saint John had gusts of 85 km/h.

Other parts of the province also saw significant wind gusts:

Miramichi: 82 km/h

Moncton: 80 km/h

Sussex: 80 km/h