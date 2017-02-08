A major winter storm has forced all schools in the province to close today.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for central New Brunswick early Wednesday morning, while a snowfall warning is in effect for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst, Campbellton and Restigouche County.

The University of New Brunswick and St. Thomas University will open at 12 p.m. today and classes will start at 12:30 p.m.

Brennan Allen, a CBC meteorologist, said residents can expect ice pellets and freezing rain early this morning, with 5 to 15 centimetres of snow accumulating, before winds shift to the southeast bringing warmer temperatures to rise above 0 C.

"This morning's commute will be an icy, slushy mess across the region," Allen said.

"Freezing rain in central New Brunswick won't be enough for major power outage concerns, but will be enough to make roads and sidewalks extra slick," he said.

Felicia Murphy, spokesperson for Brun-Way Highway Operations, said roads are slippery with snow blowing on the Trans-Canada Highway between Longs Creek and the Quebec border, making visibility fair to poor

"If you have to travel this morning, give yourself extra time," said Murphy. "Drive slowly."

Norman Clouston, general manager for the MRDC Operations Corp., said roads from Fredericton to Moncton are snow-covered and slippery.

"The snow has switched to ice pellets," he said. "For the most part visibility is good."

If you have to travel, Clouston recommends driving at 70 to 80 km/h.

"Pay attention to the roads," he said.

Mike Walker, manager of roadway operations for the City of Fredericton, said crews are out clearing the roads and moving into neighbourhood streets. Walker said roads are slippery.

"We're certainly ready to go with sand," he said.

Flights are also cancelled out of the Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John airports. Passengers should check flights before heading to the airport.

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Snow mixed with ice pellets and an accumulation of 15 to 20 cm of snow. High near –2 C.

Tonight: Skies will clear to a few clouds with winds coming from the northwest and a low of –13 C.

Thursday: Mainly sunny then increasing clouds and a high of –13 C.

Fredericton and area

Today:Snow mixed with ice pellets will change to freezing rain and winds gusting from the south. Temperatures will sit at a high of 5 C.

Tonight: Showers are expected to end then skies will clear with temperatures at a low of –13 C.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries then snow.

Southern New Brunswick:

Today: Snow mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain changing to showers later on. Highs will be around 7 C

Tonight:Skies will clear temperatures will sit at a low of –11 C.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries then snow overnight and a high of –9 C.