Freezing rain and snowfall warnings have ended for central and northern parts of the province but Easter Monday will be a dreary day across New Brunswick.

New Brunswick Forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: There will be periods of snow with an expected accumulation of 5 centimetres. The temperature will remain steady –1 C with the wind northeast 20 km/h.

Tonight: Flurries will end this evening and it will be mainly cloudy with a low of –6 C.

Tomorrow: There will be a a mix of sun and cloud and it will become sunny near noon with a high of –1 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Rain showers will change to flurries this afternoon. The wind will be north 20 km/h with a high of 4 C.

Tonight: Flurries will end this evening and it will be cloudy with a low of –3 C.

Tomorrow: The day will start cloudy then become a mix of sun and cloud by afternoon with a temperature of 3 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Rain showers will change to flurries this afternoon. The wind will become northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h near noon with a high of 2 C.

Tonight: The flurries will end late this evening and it will become cloudy. The wind will be northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light late in the evening. The temperature will be –3 C.

Tomorrow: The day will start cloudy then become a mix of sun and cloud by afternoon with a temperature of 2 C.