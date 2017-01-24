Freezing rain and ice pellets continued to fall across much of New Brunswick on Tuesday night, as NB Power dealt with thousands of customers without electricity.

The power corporation is asking people to stay away from downed trees and lines as they could be energized and contact could be fatal.

People should only call 911 if they see a fire or an immediate, life-threatening emergency, NB Power wrote on its website Tuesday evening.

"If you have power, please do what you can to help your friends and neighbours, especially seniors, families with small children and those who are vulnerable," the statement said.

Temperatures expected to go up in southern, central N.B.

The weather caused a number of closures earlier in the day as well as cancellations to sporting events, classes and other events. Buses in Fredericton stopped running after 5 p.m.

A freezing rain warning is in place for New Brunswick for Tuesday evening. (Radio-Canada)

Temperatures were expected to rise around midnight, but in Saint John, Grand Manan, St. Stephen and other Bay of Fundy locations, the temperature had warmed enough for a change to rain to occur, said CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

Freezing rain or ice pellets continued to fall in central New Brunswick and the Fredericton area, but temperatures were expected to go up around midnight, with precipitation turning to regular rain, he said.

"Which means that ice is still going to collect and create some slippery road conditions," he said.

"And of course if it starts weighing down on branches or power lines that could contribute to some power outages."

Snow and ice in northern N.B.

The north of the province will likely see a mix of snow, ice and freezing rain until Wednesday morning, Mitchell said.

A pedestrian crossing pole iced up during a freezing rain storm in New Brunswick Tuesday. (Catherine Harrop)

The Edmundston area across to Campbellton, Dalhousie and Bathurst may also see accumulations of snow and ice pellets between 15 and 20 cm.

"They could be looking at some accumulating snow and ice pellets, as well as freezing rain," he said.

Power outages

By Tuesday night, power outages affected thousands of people in communities in and around Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton.

At 10:30 p.m., NB Power was reporting just over 56,000 customers without service in the province. A large outage affecting more than 34,000 customers was reported in the Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe region with several thousands more in Central York Sunbury counties, Kings and Queens counties and the Kennebecasis Valley area.

Several outages were also starting in the northern parts of the province, in the Northumberland and Miramichi region, and near Johnville in the north-west, and Beersville in the north-east of the province.

Households that lose power are asked to report them to NB Power via mobile phones.

Trucks load up on salt at a depot in Oromocto. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

NB Power said Tuesday evening that it was closely monitoring the weather and still awaiting the worst of the storm.

The company added 60 people to its regular crews to respond to outages in areas it expected to be hardest hit by the storm.

"We encourage customers to be prepared and have an emergency kit in their homes with essential supplies like first aid, prescriptions, water and non-perishable food," the utility said in a news release.

"As the system is expected to sustain over an extended period, if outages do occur, crews will respond to emergencies and larger outages to restore customers when it's safe to do so while the storm is still in progress."

Rainfall warning for south

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for southern areas, with amounts as high as 25 to 50 mm in the forecast.

"So be careful about things like hydroplaning conditions on the roads and localized flooding as we move through tonight and for [Wednesday] morning," said Mitchell.

High temperatures expected Tuesday night range from -3 C to 2 C, with the warmest temperatures in the south.

Wednesday will see temperatures of -1 C to 2 C in the north, and 2 C to 6 C in the south of the province.

"The weather conditions will slowly improve throughout the day on Wednesday," said Mitchell.