New Brunswick faces freezing rain warning, possible power outages

Freezing rain could slick up New Brunswick roads and cause power outages across the province this week.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for most of the province.

The weather agency said freezing rain is expected to develop overnight Tuesday and continue Wednesday morning, before changing to rain.

Some areas will experience prolonged freezing rain that could last until noon on Wednesday.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," Environment Canada said in a statement.

Salt is not very effective after temperatures drop below minus ten degrees Celsius. So what are the alternatives? CBC New Brunswick's Maria Jose Burgos explains why beet juice might be a good choice. 2:26 "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

Meanwhile, CBC New Brunswick's weather centre said the province can expect a mix of sun and cloud early on Thursday, but increasing cloudiness later in the day.

The cloud cover is ahead of a low pressure system that will move out of the northeastern United States into New Brunswick on Friday.

The low pressure system will bring rain across the Maritimes on Friday.

Some areas in northern New Brunswick could see periods of wet snow Friday, as the low exits into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Travelling tonight? Check weather & road conditions before leaving. Road conditions may deteriorate quickly due to weather. <a href="https://t.co/nDlmD0Y5Ox">https://t.co/nDlmD0Y5Ox</a> —@RCMPNB

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud, and a cold front is expected to hit the Maritimes on Sunday.

"Showers and gusty winds with the front as it moves through with April temperatures to follow for next week," the agency said.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Sunny with northeasterly winds travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will range between a high of 4 C and 7 C.

Tonight: Skies will be clear in the evening with increasing cloudiness overnight. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 5 and 10 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low between –6 and –3 C.

Wednesday: A risk of light freezing rain in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. Northerly winds will be travelling between 5 and 10 km/h. Temperatures will be between 2 C and 6 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Sunny with northeasterly winds travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 8 C.

Tonight: Skies will be clear with northeasterly winds travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of –4 C.

Wednesday: A risk of light freezing rain in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 5 and 10 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of near 6 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Sunny with northeasterly winds travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high between 6 C and 10 C. Temperatures will hover around 4 C near the eastern coastline.

Tonight: Skies will be clear in the evening with increasing cloudiness overnight. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of between –4 C and –2 C.

Wednesday: A risk of light freezing rain in the early morning, but mostly cloudy with a few showers. Northerly winds will be travelling between 5 and 10 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high between 2 C and 6 C.