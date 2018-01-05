CBC reporter Shane Fowler showed up prepared for the so-called weather bomb that landed in Atlantic Canada on Thursday.

He commandeered one of our tripods and mounted his own gizmo security camera outside.

CBC's Shane Fowler has covered several local blizzards and storms and had this gadget lying in wait for the next big weather blast. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

A handy outdoor power outlet near the satellite dish outside the CBC station in Fredericton ensured an uninterrupted view of the storm. In the end, the magnet holding it in place withstood the elements pretty well.

Fowler ran the shot from 11:30 a.m. Thursday until 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Check out the results above.