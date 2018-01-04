Blizzard-like conditions almost paralyzed parts of New Brunswick soon after a storm known as a "weather bomb" struck the province Thursday — with hours of blowing snowfall still to come.

Environment Canada issued a storm warning for the entire province and said total snowfall could amount to between 25 and 45 centimetres. Strong winds are expected to gust up to 90 km/h.

By mid-afternoon, the RCMP had issued a no travel advisory for Highway 1. Flights were already cancelled at the Fredericton, Saint John Airport and the Greater Moncton airports.\

The Grand Manan Adventure and Bay Ferries' Fundy Rose from Saint John to Digby won't be running, and some transit systems were shutting down.

Fredericton Transit was making its last run from Kings Place at 1:15 pm. Cabs in Fredericton were also being pulled off the roads.

All classes at the University of New Brunswick's Fredericton campus and St. Thomas University were cancelled, and the New Brunswick Community College in Moncton, Fredericton, Miramichi and Woodstock was also closing.

Road conditions are slippery! Please slow down and keep room between you and the car in front of you. — @saintjohnpolice

In Fredericton, which was bracing for 30 cm of snow, stores began closing even before the first flakes. City and provincial services also shut down.

Stores and malls elsewhere announced plans to close early.

#Nb Fredericton plows with their load of salt just heading out as the snow begins to fall. pic.twitter.com/cw5BqzD1an — @harropcbc

The storm began in the south, but along the Bay of Fundy coastline there was a rainfall warning.

Heavy, blowing snow began falling in Fredericton just after noon.

The winds could cause power outages in some areas. New Brunswickers were also told to expect reduced visibility in snow and travel disruptions.

Road advisory from Gateway Operations due to weather conditions. Route 1 Travel not advised. — @saintjohnpolice

"Snow at times heavy and blowing snow will develop this morning across southern New Brunswick and will spread to northern regions by early afternoon," said Environment Canada.

"The snow will change to a mixture of freezing rain and ice pellets and finally to rain over easternmost regions this evening."

Kalin Mitchell, a CBC meteorologist, said conditions in the province would likely deteriorate quickly throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

"Not only will the rates of snowfall and rain increase but so will the winds," he said.

Marie-Andrée Bolduc, a spokesperson for NB Power, said the utility has about 70 crews ready to respond if required and when it's safe to do so.

"As an additional preparatory measure, should their assistance be required, we have 13 contractor crews if required, five located in Miramichi, five in Fredericton and three in Moncton," Bolduc wrote in an email to CBC News.

"Approximately 13 crews will be available to respond overnight if required to priority calls like hospitals, nursing homes."

Rain, rain and — more rain

Rain and ice pellets are also expected in some places. (Radio-Canada)

Rainfall amounts of up to 10 millimetres can be expected for regions east of a line extending from Bathurst to Grand Lake on Thursday night.

Parts of the Fundy region will see higher rainfall totals with anywhere from 20 mm to 30 mm.

'With winter weather it can be sometimes, a little unpredictable.' -Danielle Elliott, EMO spokesperson

"These very strong northeast winds will result in higher than normal water levels and this could lead to some minor coastal flooding along east to northeast-facing coastlines of eastern and northern New Brunswick during high tide late today, and again with the next high tide near dawn Friday," the weather agency said in a statement.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Road closures are possible."

Behind the storm, some snow will persist in New Brunswick on Friday, but it's expected to be lighter than on Thursday.

Mitchell said winds will also be gusty and cold with temperatures falling throughout the day and into the weekend.

"This could make things particularly uncomfortable if power outages extend over a number of day," he said.

How to stay prepared

Danielle Elliott, a spokesperson with the province's Emergency Measures Organization, said people should avoid driving until conditions are clear.

"There's going to be very poor visibility and we're expecting roads to be covered in snow," she said.

"It's going to be very dangerous conditions, we don't want anyone to get stuck."

She said New Brunswickers are reminded to have everything they need for at least 72 hours following a storm.

Residents can also be prepared by having an emergency kit in their homes and cars.

Emergency kits should include food, water, radios, batteries, first-aid supplies and special items they might need.

Carbon monoxide risk

Elliott stressed that snow accumulation and power outages can lead to an increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. People should have carbon monoxide detectors inside their homes and make sure they don't use fuel sources indoors.

"If you want to cook or use power, don't use a generator in your home or your garage," she said.

"Don't barbecue or use any little propane fuelled stoves inside your home either."

Be ready for CO: Here's how to keep your home safe1:18

Residents who know of seniors or anyone living alone are encouraged to check on them if they can, she said.

In preparation for Thursday's storm, EMO was in contact with NB Power and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, monitoring highway conditions and power outages.

Elliott said EMO has also been in contact with regional co-ordinators across the province, working directly with communities and making sure everyone is prepared.

"It's good to be prepared just in case," she said. "With winter weather it can be sometimes a little unpredictable."