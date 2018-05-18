Water quality testing protocol expanded to 8 provincial park beaches

The New Brunswick government is expanding its water-quality monitoring and advisory protocol to include eight provincial park beaches this season, and a no-swimming advisory has already been issued for New River Beach because of high fecal bacteria counts.

The new protocol is based on the one established for Parlee Beach in 2017, the province's chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell announced on Friday.

That protocol came after CBC News revealed that in 2016 the government had failed to inform swimmers at the province's most popular beach of several days when fecal bacteria levels were high enough to pose health risks to children and the elderly.

The expanded protocol will include:

Parlee Beach being monitored daily.

Murray Beach being monitored three days per week.

Mactaquac being monitored two days per week.

New River Beach, Mount Carleton and Oak Bay being monitored one day per week.

Miscou and Val-Comeau being monitored once every two weeks.

The protocol is in accordance with national guidelines for recreational water quality, which "strike a balance between potential health risks and the benefits of recreational water use in terms of physical activity and enjoyment," Russell said in a statement.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, compared the risk of health effects when swimming to the risks associated with other common activities, such as driving a car. (Pat Richard/CBC)

Canadian guidelines dictate a beach should be closed to swimmers if the fecal bacteria levels from a single sample are above 70 units of bacteria per 100 ml of water, or the average of five samples (known as the geometric mean) is above 35 units per 100 ml.

Samples collected at New River Beach on May 16 ranged between 31 and 63, with a geometric mean of 48.7, prompting the no-swimming advisory.

The advisory will remain in place until subsequent tests show values within acceptable limits.

Under the protocol, water samples will be collected from five locations at each of the eight beaches and sent to an accredited lab for analysis.

The results will be reviewed by a medical officer of health to determine if the water is suitable for swimming or if a no-swimming advisory will be issued.

The results will be available online and signs will be placed at key locations within the park.

Parlee Beach is New Brunswick's most popular tourism attraction. (CBC)

The Department of Health had been considering extending the testing and reporting water quality to more provincial park beaches since last June.

At that time, there was no way for New Brunswickers to know if the water was safe for swimming at beaches other than Parlee and Murray.

At every other beach and lake in the province, either the water was not tested for fecal bacteria, or it was tested but the results were not shared with the public.

"There is always a slight risk of health effects when swimming, just as there are risks associated with other common activities, such as driving your car," Russell said in the statement Friday.

There are, however, precautions people can take, such as not swallowing the water, not exposing open wounds or sores to the water, washing their hands and using shower facilities to rinse off after being in the water, she said.