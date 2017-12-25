Whether it's diving into the salt waters of the Atlantic Ocean, or tossing a fishing line into the Miramichi river, tourists, and locals alike get considerable use out of New Brunswick's coastlines, rivers, lakes and ponds.

On Friday, the provincial government released a 23 page document which outlines its new plans for caring and preserving New Brunswick's waterways.

In a news release, the Department of Environment and Local Government said it has renewed its approach to watershed management, improved wetland protection, enhanced public reporting, and is establishing a recreational water monitoring program.

The executive director of the Conservation Council of New Brunswick, Lois Corbett, said these are steps in the right direction.

"We can't go very far without going near rivers or lakes or to the coast," she said.

"This strategy is an opportunity to modernize the policy and legal tools we have to make sure we put a stiff backbone to keep water clean."

Blue-green algae has been found in Nashwaak Lake. (Government of New Brunswick)

Water quality has been top of mind for many in the province over the past 18 months.

Potentially toxic blooms of blue-green algae were found last summer in places like Nashwaak Lake.

Parlee Beach became notorious for water-quality issues after a CBC investigation revealed that during many days in the summer of 2016, the water was not safe for swimming, but some confusion over signage led many tourists to believe it was.

The strategy outlined by the province includes new framework under the Clean Water Act that would help protect areas like Parlee Beach, as well as other dunes and coastal marshes.

There are also plans to improve how the public is informed about water quality issues, and to introduce better signage to protect public health.

Devil in the details

Corbett is in favour of the initiatives, but says the devil will be in the details.

She said when you pull apart the actions outlined in the 23-page document, there are components that will provide protection for water resources, if the government can put all those pieces together.

"I think there is a lot of good action items in the plan itself," she said.

Aboiteau Beach has seen an increase in visitors as news about water quality problems at Parlee beach has spread. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

The plan is to implement the improvements over a two-year period between 2018 and 2020.

For Corbett the two-year timeline is ambitious but she is hopeful the government will live up to its plan.

"It's not like a shake and bake, it's not something that is going to happen over night," said Corbett.