Dr. Everett Chalmers hospital in Fredericton had to push back 47 elective surgeries after a plumbing-line blockage caused water damage in the surgical unit Sunday.

"The blockage resulted in an overflow of water through the floor and into the sterile supplies area for the operating rooms on Level 1," Nicole Tupper, executive director of the hospital, said in an email to CBC News.

The surgeries planned for Monday and Tuesday were rescheduled.

Cleaning, disinfection and repairs have been completed, Tupper said, and hospital officials expect everything to return to normal Wednesday.

Tupper said emergency surgical cases were not affected by the disruption, and the restocking of surgical supplies would continue Tuesday afternoon.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our patients," she said.