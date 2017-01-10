The city of Moncton is asking some of its residents to boil their water after a major water main break.

The order affects residents in a large area south of Trinity Drive and north of Millenium Drive.

Isabelle LeBlanc, director of communications for the city, said the boil order is a precautionary measure.

Repairs to the break are being made with care but "there is a possibility that the water may have become contaminated," she wrote in an advisory.

She added the city is working with the Department of Health and testing of the water will continue over the next 72 hours.

People will be notified when the boil water advisory is cancelled.

The city is also asking residents to share this information with their neighbours, especially those living in the affected area who may not have received the notice.

This includes people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses.

The city first reported on the water break shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Moncton Miracles game scheduled for Tuesday night at the Coliseum was also cancelled due to the break.

What to do during a boil water order: