The city of Moncton is asking some of its residents to boil their water after a major water main break.
The order affects residents in a large area south of Trinity Drive and north of Millenium Drive.
Isabelle LeBlanc, director of communications for the city, said the boil order is a precautionary measure.
Repairs to the break are being made with care but "there is a possibility that the water may have become contaminated," she wrote in an advisory.
She added the city is working with the Department of Health and testing of the water will continue over the next 72 hours.
People will be notified when the boil water advisory is cancelled.
The city is also asking residents to share this information with their neighbours, especially those living in the affected area who may not have received the notice.
This includes people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses.
The city first reported on the water break shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Moncton Miracles game scheduled for Tuesday night at the Coliseum was also cancelled due to the break.
What to do during a boil water order:
- Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring water to a boil, hold water at a rolling boil for at least one minute, and then let it cool prior to using. Water which has been properly boiled is considered a safe source of water.
- Any water that is to be ingested or used for drinking, preparing food, making hot and cold beverages, making ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, and brushing teeth should be boiled. This is particularly important for those whose immune systems are compromised (i.e., the elderly, infants, and people with transplanted organs, on dialysis, with HIV/Aids, etc.).
- Contaminated water may cause illness in humans, including diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. Contamination of water, however, is not the only cause of these symptoms. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist you may want to seek medical advice.
- The water is safe for showering and bathing.
- Hands can continue to be washed using tap water and a proper handwashing technique that includes rubbing all parts of the hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
- Laundry may be washed in tap water, either by hand or by machine.
- Dishes may be washed by hand in hot, soapy water, and left to air dry. It is safe to use a dishwasher.
- Users may experience discoloured water or air in their plumbing systems. Residents who completely lose water pressure should turn off the circuit breaker for their hot water heaters to prevent damage to the heating elements.