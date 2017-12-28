Water and sewer crews are out in the cold, trying to repair a water main on Fredericton's north side that broke early Thursday.

A post on the city's Facebook page said a pipe burst at about 2 a.m. on Riverside Drive in front of the Fort Nashwaak Motel. Water and sewer utility crews are expected to spend the day repairing the break.

"This time of year, once the frost starts to sit in the ground, starts to move in … the ground will just move and some of the older pipes, cast iron, there's no give to it," said Dave Cass, a systems operator with the city. "Once it moves a bit [pipes] will snap."

A pipe in Fredericton's north side burst Thursday morning1:10

A Fredericton city official said early Thursday afternoon the work should be completed by 3 p.m., if no setbacks occur.

"This was a substantial effort to get this fixed given the weather conditions, so we are very appreciative of people's patience as we work to get things back to normal," said Scott Grasman, assistant manager of Fredericton's water and sewer division.

To get to the pipe Thursday morning, crews had to break up the pavement — through frost — with the help of a hydraulic hammer. Once they break through, crews will use an excavator bucket to get to the main.

A section of cast iron pipe. (Catherine Harrop/CBC NEWS)

About 80 per cent of the breaks are circumferential, meaning a break around the pipe. This can be repaired with a clamp. If it's a longitudinal crack, the pipe has to be replaced.

This is a much longer process, that would mean shutting off the water.

Not the first time

Cass said there had already been four water main breaks across the city before the Christmas holidays.

​"Now we have these deep cold temperatures starting to set in, so everything is starting to move," he said.

Dave Cass is a systems operator with the city of Fredericton. He expects repairs to last between four to eight hours. (CBC News)

He said the water main break affects a small number of people in the area and the restaurant inside the north side hotel.

Motorists are also encouraged to use Greenwood Drive and Route 8.

The water main break happened on Riverside Drive in front of the Fort Nashwaak Motel. (Catherine Harrop/CBC News)

Grasman said the piece of Riverside Drive between the Princess Margaret Bridge and the Fort Nashwaak Motel, contains 1950s and '60s cast iron pipes that have little flexibility.

He said many of the water pipes installed then had less iron in them, too, as post-war iron was more difficult to retrieve.

A problem area

Grasman said Riverside Drive is a problem area and at least five of the 29 breaks that happened this year were on Riverside Drive.

About 61 per cent, or 256 kilometres of pipe, in the city's water distribution system is cast iron, Grasman said.

When pipes are replaced, he said they are replaced with ductile iron, which is more flexible. The city has been using that kind of piping since 1972 and has yet to see a natural failure of that pipe.

City crews expected to spend the day fixing the break, which happened at about 2 a.m. (Facebook)

Environment Canada said cold temperatures combined with moderate to strong westerly winds would give wind chill values of between –30 C and –35 C on Thursday morning.