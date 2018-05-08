'End is in sight': Flood levels drop overnight, N.B. slowly moves into recovery stage

Water levels dropped significantly overnight but damage and cleanup is far from over.

"The end is in sight for Fredericton as far as flood levels go if the forecast holds up," said Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

New Brunswick communities impacted by unprecedented flooding should see water levels continue to drop in the next 48 hours.

"But then the hard work begins, there's a lot of recovery work that's going to need to be done, just because flood waters are down doesn't mean everything returns to normal immediately."

He said there's been a lot of infrastructure that's been under water for at least 10 days.

Flooding has destroyed several homes and cottages in some parts of the province over the past few weeks. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"Governments are going to have to have a long look at buildings and roads and see what damage has been done," he said.

Water levels in Fredericton are at 7.75 on Tuesday morning — dropping from 8 metres on Monday.

"The river took a tumble overnight," said Downey. "That's a fantastic sign, the forecast is still in our favour, that's welcomed relief."

Water levels in Saint John are sitting at 5.6 metres and are expected to dip to 5.5 metres by Wednesday and down to 4.8 metres Friday, according to the provincial five-day outlook.

The province's five-day forecast between Monday and Friday suggests levels will drop by about a metre in communities from Fredericton to Saint John. However, the lower St. John River is expected to remain above flood stage until at least the weekend.

Rain, strong winds and floodwaters continue to impact residents living in the southern half of New Brunswick, as they are forced out of their homes and watch buildings wash away entirely.

Over the weekend, flooding reached "historic levels" in the southern region, and provincial Emergency Measures Organization officials are continuing to urge people in the flood zones to voluntarily leave their homes.

"It's still really bad but there's some positive signs," said Downey.

As of Tuesday, the Red Cross reported 1,275 people that have registered so far.

Greg MacCallum, director of the provincial EMO, said that's only part of the overall number of displaced New Brunswickers, estimating it could be between 2,000 to 3,000 people.

Members of the Oromocto Fire Department and Fisheries and Oceans check homes flooded by the St. John river. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

On Monday, MacCallum said that in the coming days the focus will shift to the last phase of emergency management, the "recovery" stage, and officials and residents alike will examine what needs to be done to return to normalcy.

There is no timetable for when people could return home.

Water levels recede

Levels in communities down river from Fredericton — Maugerville, Sheffield, Jemseg and Grand Lake — are projected to drop by almost a metre over the next five days, but each community will remain more than a metre above flood stage until the weekend.

Meanwhile, EMO officials are still warning residents that floodwaters could be "heavily contaminated' with sewage and pose health risks.

Dam strains to hold back rushing water due to widespread flooding 0:32

Many sewage systems have been compromised by the unprecedented flooding in the southern part of the province, which started more than a week ago and was expected to worsen with up to 20 millimetres of rain in the forecast overnight on Sunday.

More than 100 provincial roads remain closed, including the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton. Route 10 between Fredericton and Chipman is also closed.

There is also an increased potential for forced electricity outages in some communities for safety and security reasons, officials said.