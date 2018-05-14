Flood aftermath: Emergency officials answer your questions about clean-up

As water levels continue to recede this week, questions still linger about flood recovery and how to cleanup.

Residents across the province raised questions and concerns about this year's major flood clean-up during a special program hosted by CBC New Brunswick on Monday morning.

The show was dedicated to the aftermath of the worst flooding New Brunswick has experienced in decades.

During the show, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health, said the water itself is still contaminated with bacteria and possibly chemical contaminants.

"We want people to be aware that if they can avoid working in the water, great," she said. "But if you can't, make sure you wear protective equipment and after that, you're washing and disinfecting that equipment."

Water testing recommended

Water levels still remain high in McMinniman Court in Fredericton. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

People should also disinfect their hands before eating and disinfect or discard anything that's been contaminated by the water.

The cleanup is going to take several weeks, meaning it's still hard to predict whether water can be used for recreational use.

She's also asking residents to wait until water levels recede before they can do regular outdoor activities like gardening, mowing the lawn or having their children play in areas that were flooded.

If water has come into contact with a resident's well and they're not sure whether it's contaminated, Russell said the water should be tested 10 days after it recedes.

At its peak, water levels in the Grand Lake area reached 6.84 metres — 1.8 metres above flood stage. (Submitted)

Test kits will be provided by the Department of Environment and Local Government at Service New Brunswick on May 17. Water will be tested by RPC- Science & Engineering so residents will not immediately receive water testing results.

Once materials have been soaked under water for an extended period of time, Russell said it's important to dry items out between a 24 and 48 hour period to prevent moulding. Any soft materials that can't be dried out should be discarded.

Russell recommends doing this by opening windows in the house, using a fan and cleaning with masks and protective equipment.

Assessing the damage

If a property is flooded Charlie Dyer, the owner of Case's Renovations and Paul Davis Restoration and a member of the Fredericton Homebuilders Association, said residents need to stand back and identify hazards at their home first.

"The most important thing is safety for yourself," he said. "There's lots of dangers from a health standpoint, from standing water, possible mould … electrical, that's huge."

If the power is still on inside a person's home, Dyer said residents should call an electrician, followed by an insurance adjuster. He said it's important to let an adjuster know the particular issues surrounding the home so they can assess the situation.

"We make sure to get someone out there as soon as we can," said Greg Potten, a senior loss adjuster with AMG claims.

"The emergency work is the most important part because if it's not done properly you're going to have problems down the road."

Cottagers get clean-up help

Residents also expressed concerns over whether the province will cover damage costs to cottages.

Right now, the disaster financial assistance program led by the federal government, only covers primary residences. However, if a cottage owner needs assistance with clean-up on their property, they can hire people at minimum wage for the removal of debris.

Debris from destroyed or heavily damaged cottages was thrown ashore by waves at the longtime summer community at Robertson's Point, near Jemseg.

"There is an application package on our website," said Lisa Munn, manager of recovery services with the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

"They can go on, pickup the application package and it has all the information they need to apply."

Meanwhile, solid waste commissions in Fredericton, Crane Mountain in Saint John, Grand Bay-Westfield and Sussex will accept flood debris at no cost.