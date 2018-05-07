Southern New Brunswick flood victims still in deep water

A combination of rain, strong winds and rising water levels continue to devastate residents in the southern half of the province — forcing them out of their homes or watch as the buildings wash away entirely.

Over the weekend, flooding reached "historic levels" in the southern region and EMO officials are continuing to urge people in the flood zones to voluntarily leave their homes.

"It's bad," said Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson with the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

"The forecast is calling for it to hold steady today and tomorrow."

The province has said that the Canadian Coast Guard and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans can provide emergency evacuations for people who require medical care or are unable to safely evacuate the house on their own.

"This is ongoing, everything still applies," he said.

"We expect everyone to exercise caution."

On Sunday afternoon, EMO officials warned residents in flooded areas that the floodwater could be "heavily contaminated' with sewage and pose health risks.

The grave markers at Maugerville Baptist Cemetery are almost completely covered by floodwaters. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Many sewage systems have been compromised by the unprecedented flooding in the southern part of the province, which started more than a week ago and expected to worsen with up to 20 millimetres of rain in the forecast overnight on Sunday.

"The river's been compromised with who knows what? Raw sewage, gas, oil, debris," said Downey.

The flooding has forced at least 1,053 people from their homes, and closed more than 100 roadways — including the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton.

"It will remain closed until it's safe to open," he said.

"I know it's not the answer a lot of people are looking for but we're closing it for safety reasons … once the threat to the road and drivers is over we will reopen it."

Route 10 between Fredericton and Chipman is also closed.

There is also an increased potential for forced electricity outages in some communities for safety and security reasons, officials said.

At its peak, about 7,000 NB Power customers were without electricity over the weekend. That number has since dropped to just under 100 customers as of Monday morning.

As of Monday morning, water levels are sitting at 8.1 metres in Fredericton and are expected to drop to 8 metres throughout the day.

Here's how high the water was today. And it's going higher tonight. <a href="https://t.co/GHFbA54kIJ">https://t.co/GHFbA54kIJ</a> —@Brett_CBC

They could then "start to slowly decline," said Jasmin Boisvert, a water resources specialist with the Department of Environment and Local Government over the weekend.

In Maugerville, 21 kilometres downriver from Fredericton, water levels are sitting at 7.3 metres.

"Come [Tuesday], the water should be dropping a bit," Downey said.

"Nothing to get too excited about but looks like according to the forecast, it could be part of a trend."

As captured by CBC drone, flooded Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton could be closed until next week 1:33

In Jemseg, water levels are at 6.7 metres and are expected to rise to about 6.8 metres. Those water levels are expected to decline later this week.

In the Grand Lake area, water levels are hovering around 6.8 metres, but are predicted to reach 6.9 metres.

In the Sheffield-Lakeville Corner region, water levels are just over seven metres and will start to decline throughout the week.

In Oak Point, water levels are at 5.9 metres and are expected to rise to six metres. In Saint John, water levels are at 5.7 metres.

"This entire event has been driven by two things, rain and snow," said Downey.

"Once we get the rain out of the forecast, I believe we have a couple of dry days ahead."

Officials push for evacuation

Last week, Saint John issued a voluntary evacuation notice affecting about 2,000 residents in several neighbourhoods, and on Friday the province encouraged people to leave their homes before the weekend.

Southern New Brunswick battles flooding with more rain in the forecast 0:48

As of Monday morning, 1,053 people from across the province registered as evacuees with the Red Cross. All evacuees are urged to register, even if they don't require assistance.

EMO said registration is critical because it doesn't want to direct responders to locations to check on people who have already left. The information is also helpful when it comes to disconnecting power in homes threatened with flooding.