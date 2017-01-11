Moncton crews have isolated a water main break that forced the city to issue a precautionary boil water order on Tuesday night.

Isabelle LeBlanc, director of corporate communications with the city of Moncton, said the break has been found and crews worked through the night to fix it.

About 3,900 households and commercial properties were affected by the boil water order in the city.

The city still doesn't know the cause of the water main break but is expected to have more information later on Wednesday.

"We are flushing the system to lower the turbidity to acceptable levels," said LeBlanc in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"As per the boil order, residents could see discolouration, low pressure etc."

The Department of Health decides whether to issue an order.

LeBlanc said The Moncton Hospital was affected for about five minutes and so the Department of Health did not issue an boil order advisory for them.

What to do during a boil water order: