Moncton crews have isolated a water main break that forced the city to issue a precautionary boil water order on Tuesday night.
Isabelle LeBlanc, director of corporate communications with the city of Moncton, said the break has been found and crews worked through the night to fix it.
About 3,900 households and commercial properties were affected by the boil water order in the city.
The city still doesn't know the cause of the water main break but is expected to have more information later on Wednesday.
"We are flushing the system to lower the turbidity to acceptable levels," said LeBlanc in an emailed statement to CBC News.
"As per the boil order, residents could see discolouration, low pressure etc."
The Department of Health decides whether to issue an order.
LeBlanc said The Moncton Hospital was affected for about five minutes and so the Department of Health did not issue an boil order advisory for them.
What to do during a boil water order:
- Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring water to a boil, hold water at a rolling boil for at least one minute, and then let it cool prior to using. Water which has been properly boiled is considered a safe source of water.
- Any water that is to be ingested or used for drinking, preparing food, making hot and cold beverages, making ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, and brushing teeth should be boiled. This is particularly important for those whose immune systems are compromised (i.e., the elderly, infants, and people with transplanted organs, on dialysis, with HIV/AIDS, etc.).
- Contaminated water may cause illness in humans, including diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. Contamination of water, however, is not the only cause of these symptoms. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist you may want to seek medical advice.
- The water is safe for showering and bathing.
- Hands can continue to be washed using tap water and a proper handwashing technique that includes rubbing all parts of the hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
- Laundry may be washed in tap water, either by hand or by machine.
- Dishes may be washed by hand in hot, soapy water, and left to air dry. It is safe to use a dishwasher.
- Users may experience discoloured water or air in their plumbing systems. Residents who completely lose water pressure should turn off the circuit breaker for their hot water heaters to prevent damage to the heating elements.