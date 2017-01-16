A boil water advisory has been ordered by the Department of Health in parts of Bouctouche Monday morning.

Dennis Richard, a town spokesperson, said there was a water main break overnight and some residents may experience low water pressure.

The water system is located on the south side of the Bouctouche River.

Areas affected include Acadie Road, the Chebooktoosk Cottages, the Pays de la Sagouine, Champlain Avenue, George Road, Tiffany Avenue, Claude Avenue, Boucher Avenue, Bernard Road, Louis Bourg Road, Klomfass Avenue, Kanalflakt Way, Heron Court and Irene Avenue.

During the advisory period, it is important that all water destined for drinking, preparing infant formulas and juices, making ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking and dental hygiene, boil for one minute.

Unless advised differently by the Department of Health, under most circumstances it is not necessary to boil water used for other household purposes.

Adults, adolescents and older children may shower, bathe or wash using tap water, but should avoid swallowing the water. Toddlers and infants should receive sponge baths only.

Dishes and laundry may be washed in tap water, either by hand or by machine, unless advised differently by the Department of Health.