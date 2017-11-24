A major washout on Route 102 near Central Greenwich, N.B., will force some residents to take a detour for the next few days.

Locals say the washout occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

A crushed culvert caused by the washout.

Sections of crushed culvert, piles of mud, and a large gap are all that are left of the road between Grand Bay Westfield and the Village of Gagetown.

No one was injured.

Spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Tanya Greer says it's hoped the route will be passable again in the next few days, but she wasn't able to say when the road would re-open.

Crews are working to repair the washout along Route 102. (CBC )

The department is blaming beavers for the sudden rush of water that wiped out the section of road.

For now, residents who would normally travel by Route 102 will have to either drive through the Kingston Peninsula or take Highway 7 through Oromocto to reach their destination.

In some cases, this this could add as much as extra 45 minutes onto their trip.