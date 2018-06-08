CBC News ·

Tide Head is a village 14 minutes by car from Campbellton with a population of about 900 people. It's also the world's fiddlehead capital.

An abundance of fiddleheads grows on the nearby islands in the Restigouche River, and residents seize the annual harvesting window, from the middle of May to the first week of June, to pick the popular springtime staple.

But this year, pickers, sellers and fanatics of the furled fronds of young ferns have faced an unfortunate season.

Tide Head's deputy mayor, Cathy McDavid, said government warnings not to consume fiddleheads exposed to floodwater caused buyers to be wary of purchasing the ferns from her village — even though Tide Head is about 370 kilometres north of areas hurt by this spring's record-breaking flood.

The losses in sales "probably have affected everybody in this area quite a bit this year," McDavid said.

Ontario buyers 'scared'

Cathy McDavid, the deputy mayor of Tide Head, said government warnings against consuming fiddleheads exposed to floodwater caused buyers to be wary, no matter what part of the province the fiddleheads came from. (Submitted by Cathy McDavid)

Her husband and brother-in-law run a fiddlehead operation that's been going on for generations and sell to their local convenience store. Harvesters try to sell their fiddleheads to grocery stores and markets across the province and in Ontario, although that's been hard this year.

"People are scared to order them because they had heard they're all bad," McDavid said.

Fiddlehead pickers can make $300 to $500 a day, a hearty source of extra income for locals.

"It's an extra income for people in this area, where there's not much employment right now," McDavid said.

Tide Head residents seize the annual harvesting window from the middle of May to the first week of June to pick fiddleheads. (Submitted by Cathy McDavid )

The Emergency Measures Organization warned the public on May 9 not to consume wild edible plants exposed to floodwater.

On May 14, the province specified the warning applied to wild edible plants affected by flooding in the southern reaches of the St. John River.

Warnings confuse

People were confused by the initial warning, thinking it applied to all wild edible ferns in the province, and the fiddlehead suffered.

"In relation to our messaging related to wild, edible plants, my office identified a potential health risk and moved quickly to alert the public," said Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health.

"As things progressed, we made it clear that our concerns were only with wild, edible plants in flood-affected areas of southern regions of the St. John River Valley."

Fiddleheads play an important role in New Brunswick, from a beloved food to prominent cultural symbol. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Still, signs on fiddleheads being sold at a Fredericton Sobeys indicate they come from Quebec.

Jennifer McCrindle, external communications manager for Sobeys, said in an email that Sobeys is not selling fiddleheads from anywhere in the province in their New Brunswick stores.

"Given the variability of the season of fiddleheads, we tend to source them from a number of different suppliers to ensure our customers can enjoy them for as long as possible during the spring season," McCrindle said.

"With that in mind, the product in-store now, were picked by NorCliff Farms in Ontario and Quebec locations."

When the initial fiddlehead warnings came out, McDavid knew it would bad for business.

Double-check your fiddleheads. If they were picked in an area where floodwaters could have reached them, they may be contaminated. 0:36

"There should have been more clarity on which areas that that warning was in effect for," she said.

She isn't sure how much her husband lost in sales, but regardless of the drop, his operation will still forge ahead next year, as it has for more than 70 years.

"They're going to continue on, my husband and [brother-in-law], every year as usual," McDavid said.

"We're just hoping that next year when they advertise that they're more specific to which areas are banned and not put the whole province in a ban, so that the people up in this area can get out and harvest the fiddleheads as always and not have lost a lot of business for it."