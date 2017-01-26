Warming centres across New Brunswick continue to offer refuge to residents without power after the ice storm this week.

Many of the centres opened Wednesday, after an overnight storm brought trees down on power lines and left almost 130,000 NB Power customers in the dark.

The icing of roads, telephone poles and trees continued throughout Wednesday in some areas, including the Acadian Peninsula and Miramichi.

By mid-afternoon Thursday, however, the utility had reduced the number of customers without power to about 72,500.

Municipalities responded to the loss of electricity by opening fire halls and recreation centres, where people could warm up or stay the night.

Some centres also provided meal services, and opportunities for residents to recharge electronic devices, including those needed for medical purposes.

Warming centres open at these locations:

Blackville : Fire hall

Burnt Church (Esgenoôpetitj) First Nation : Bingo Plex, Route 11, Snacks and drinks are provided, a ride there can be arranged by calling 506-210-0244, or 506-776-5849, or 506-779-5602.

Chipman: Fire Department

Eel Grould First Nation : Church

: Church Hampton: Community Centre, 808 Main St.

Hillsborough: Fire Hall

Memramcook : Arena, open until midnight, please bring your own towel and toiletries for showers

: Arena, open until midnight, please bring your own towel and toiletries for showers Miramichi : Golden Hawk Recreation Centre, 8 Pollard Ave.

: Golden Hawk Recreation Centre, 8 Pollard Ave. Miramichi : Linden Rec Centre

: Linden Rec Centre Moncton : City Hall

Moncton : Resurgo Place

Moncton : Coliseeum

Moncton : Crossman Community Centre

Moncton : St. Andrews Presbyterian Chuch, 77 Hildegard Drive, open 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Paquetville : Centre du savoir

Pointe-du-Chêne : Recreational Centre

Rexton : Fire hall

Riverside-Albert : Forestdale Special Care Facility

: Forestdale Special Care Facility Riverview : Coverdale Recreation Centre, 50 Runneymeade Road, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Showers are available at the Riverview Operations Centre , 300 Robertson Street, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27

Salisbury : Lions Club

Salisbury : Village office

Salisbury : Fire Department

Shediac : Multipurpose Centre

Shippagan : Centre Universitaire

: Centre Universitaire Tracadie: Centre des Chevaliers de Colomb (Sheila)

CBC New Brunswick will continue to update this list.