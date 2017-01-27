Warming and emergency centres across New Brunswick remained open on Friday, the third day after a major ice storm hit the province earlier this week.

Many of the centres first opened Wednesday, after the storm brought trees down on power lines and left almost 130,000 NB Power customers in the dark.

Problems with icing persisted well into Wednesday in some areas, including the Acadian Peninsula and Miramichi, which were hit hardest by the storm.

By mid-afternoon Friday, the utility had reduced the number of customers without power to about 55,000.

Muncipalities responded to the loss of energy by opening fire halls and recreation centres, where people could warm up or stay the night. Many centres provided meal services, and opportunities for residents to recharge electronic devices, including those needed for medical purposes.

A few emergency centres remain open during the night, providing residents with a place to sleep and cots and blankets from the Red Cross.

Where to find warming centres

The following is a list of warming centres. Emergency centres open throughout the night are marked with an (E).

Alma: Activity Centre

Activity Centre (E) Bas-Caraquet: École L'Escale des Jeunes

École L'Escale des Jeunes (E) ​Baie-Ste-Anne: Community Centre / Fire Hall

Community Centre / Fire Hall (E) Bertrand: City hall

City hall Blackville: Fire Hall

Fire Hall Blackville: 137 Main St

137 Main St (E) Bouctouche: JK Irving Center, 30 Évangéline St.

JK Irving Center, 30 Évangéline St. Burnt Church (Esgenoôpetitj) First Nation: Bingo Plex – Route 11

Bingo Plex – Route 11 Cap-pelé: Fire station

Fire station Caraquet: City hall

City hall (E) Caraquet: BMR Hardware, 138 West Saint-Pierre Blvd.

BMR Hardware, 138 West Saint-Pierre Blvd. Chipman: Fire Department

Fire Department (E) Dorchester: Veterans Centre, 4955 Main St.

Veterans Centre, 4955 Main St. Eel Ground First Nation: Church

Church (E) Eel Ground First Nation: Municipal office

Municipal office (E) Grand-Barachois: Salle Grand Barachois

Salle Grand Barachois (E) Esgenoopetitj First Nation: Burnt Church Bingo Plex

Burnt Church Bingo Plex (E) Grand-Barachois: Salle Grand Barachois

Salle Grand Barachois Hampton: Community Centre, 808 Main St.

Community Centre, 808 Main St. Hillsborough: Fire Hall

Fire Hall Lagaceville: Church

Church (E) Lamèque: Résidences Lucien Saindon

Résidences Lucien Saindon Memramcook: arena

arena (E) Miramichi: Golden Hawk Recreation Centre, 8 Pollard Ave.

Golden Hawk Recreation Centre, 8 Pollard Ave. (E) Miramichi: Lindon Recreation Centre

Lindon Recreation Centre Moncton: City Hall

City Hall Moncton: Resurgo Place

Resurgo Place Moncton: Coliseeum

Coliseeum Moncton: Crossman Community Centre

Crossman Community Centre (E) Neguac: Royal Canadian Legion, 916 Rue Principale

Royal Canadian Legion, 916 Rue Principale (E) Paquetville: Centre du savoir

Centre du savoir Pointe-du-Chêne: Recreational Centre

Recreational Centre Rexton: Curling Club (49 Centennial West Ave).

Curling Club (49 Centennial West Ave). (E) Rexton: Fire Hall, 173 Main St.

Fire Hall, 173 Main St. Rivière-du-portage: Centre récréatif

Centre récréatif Riverview: Town Hall

Town Hall (E) Richibucto: Multipurpose Centre, 149 Acadie St.

Multipurpose Centre, 149 Acadie St. Rogersville: Municipal Office

Municipal Office Sackville: Civic Centre

Civic Centre (E) Saint-Léolin: Club de l'age d'or, 117 des Prés St.

Club de l'age d'or, 117 des Prés St. (E) Salisbury: Lions Club, 63 Peters St.

Lions Club, 63 Peters St. Salisbury: Village office

Village office Salisbury: Fire Department

Fire Department Shediac: Multipurpose Centre

Multipurpose Centre (E) Shippagan: Centre Universitaire, 218 JD Gauthier Blvd.

Centre Universitaire, 218 JD Gauthier Blvd. (E) Tracadie: Centre des chevaliers de Colomb (Sheila), 3593 rue Principal

Centre des chevaliers de Colomb (Sheila), 3593 rue Principal (E) Tracadie: Centre des chevaliers de Colomb (Pont Landry), 5520, Route 160

CBC New Brunswick will continue to update this list.