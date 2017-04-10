The week will kick off with warmer weather across the province today.

Temperatures will be climbing into the teens in several areas, with light southerly to southwesterly winds.

Brennan Allen, a CBC meteorologist, said northern New Brunswick can expect to see cloud cover this morning, with a chance of showers before clearing to mainly sunny skies. The rest of the province should clear and become mainly sunny by the afternoon.

Overnight, the province can expect more cloud cover and winds will die down.

"This should help hold temperatures above freezing for overnight," he said.

Allen said Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with parts of the province seeing high temperatures near 20 C. However, clouds will increase throughout the day from west to east across the Maritimes, associated with a weak frontal zone.

"This will trigger a period of showers or light rain across the northern half of New Brunswick in the late afternoon," he said. "Showers and cloud cover will continue to move to the east overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday."

Allen says this will bring an end to the warm temperatures, which will drop back down to single-digit highs for the rest of the week.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, then clearing to a mix of sun and cloud with winds becoming south near 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 10 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with winds becoming light by morning and temperatures at a low near 1 C.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with light rain late in the afternoon and temperatures at a high near 11 C.

Fredericton and area

Monday: Sunny with a few clouds this morning with winds becoming south at 20 km/h and temperatures at a high near 16 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy then clearing. Winds becoming light by morning and temperatures at a low of 3 C.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny then increasing cloudiness, a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Temperatures at a high near 20 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Monday: Clearing to mainly sunny skies with southerly winds gusting from 20 to 40 km/h. Temperatures at a high near 16 C, except 8 C along the Fundy coast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, then clearing. Winds becoming light with temperatures at a low near 5 C.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny then increasing cloud with a high near 21 C except for 10 C along parts of the coast.