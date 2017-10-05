RCMP in Campbellton are asking for the public's help locating a Quebec man who is unlawfully at large and believed to be in the Restigouche County area.

Anyone who sees Issac Moffat-Swasson should not approach him but contact police immediately, say Campbellton RCMP. (RCMP)

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Issac Moffat-Swasson, 27, of Listuguj First Nation.

Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him but to call police immediately.

Moffat-Swasson is described as being six feet one inch tall and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head.

He has several prominent tattoos on his face, neck, arms, chest and back, including a crown on top of his left eyebrow, and black teardrops under both eyes.

Anyone with information on Moffat-Swasson's whereabouts is asked to call the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).