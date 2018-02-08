Great Value popping corn, sold at Walmart stores across Canada, has been recalled because of the presence of insects, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced.

The "extraneous material" advisory took effect on Feb. 6.

This is the second national recall of a popcorn product because of insects in as many months.

A recall of Selection brand popping corn was issued on Dec. 27.

The Great Value recall affects the one-kilogram size with the UPC 6 81131 76007 2, the agency said.

It includes all best before dates on or before Dec. 28, 2017, it said.

Walmart Canada Corp. issued the recall.

The Selection brand recall affects the one-kilogram size with the UPC 0 59749 88103 6 and best before dates of July 26 to Sept. 29, as well as the two-kilogram size with the UPC 59749 88102 and best before dates of July 25 to Sept. 29.

Metro Brands is the recalling firm.