A visitor at the Saint John Regional Hospital this week says she felt disheartened after her mother's wallet was stolen outside intensive care, where the family was saying goodbye to her dying father.

"There's somebody out there that thinks that little about other people that they would do something like that," said Tracey Norwood.

Her father, Kenneth Norwood, died in an intensive care bed surrounded by family, before he could make it to heart surgery.

Tracey's mother, Wendy Norwood, uses a wheelchair in the hospital, but there wasn't enough room for it by her husband's bed.

Found in Tracey and Wendy Norwood's hands, is a photograph of Wendy, her grandson and her late husband, Kenneth Norwood. (Joseph Tunney)

The family decided to fold the chair and lean it against a wall in the hallway, forgetting Wendy's purse was hanging from the handle.

Inside the black purse was a large, emerald-green wallet.

It wasn't until the family got home that Wendy realized what happened.

"[It was] 4:30 p.m. that my dad passed away," Tracey said.

"We were here at 6:20 p.m. or so and realized mom's wallet was gone."

After the alleged theft, the purse was zipped closed again.

It's not money that matters

It's not the money that matters, Tracey said, but that someone took advantage of a vulnerable time for her family.

Instead of having time to properly grieve her father's death, she had to cancel credit cards.

"It's just depressing and sad, at a depressing and sad time," she said.

The family said funeral arrangements had already been made and weren't affected.

Nothing turned in

Tracey's mother told CBC News she contacted both police and the hospital but nothing was turned in.

Horizon Health Network said it was notified of the incident, and the matter was being investigated.

"Horizon has a standard operating procedure with regards to theft," wrote Liane Jordan, manager of security and safety services, in an emailed statement.

"We advise all our patients and visitors not to leave their personal belongings unattended."

Tracey said she hopes by speaking out, others will be more cautious.

For Wendy, the theft meant the loss of $70, in addition to the credit cards that needed to be cancelled.

"I really don't want to go out because I'm not sure I could be civilized," she said.

"To me, right now that would be my groceries."