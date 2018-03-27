City plans to take down vulnerable children signs in Fredericton

The City of Fredericton is taking down signs that warn the public of vulnerable children living in the area.

At Monday night's city council meeting, councillors voted to stop putting up signs in neighbourhoods that are home to children with disabilities.

Sean Lee, assistant director of engineering and operations with the city, said the signs don't fall under national standard and there's no evidence to prove they're beneficial.

"It doesn't really give clear directions to motorists — what are you supposed to do when you see a sign like this?" he said.

"Some of the other issues with it is, it could potentially identify an area where there may be a child at risk."

Staff have recently received complaints about the signs posted around the city, which sparked the new policy.

"We found that the majority of the signs that were up probably still weren't being used or the families had moved on," he said.

"They weren't serving the purpose they were originally installed for."

Lee says once staff started looking into concerns, they discovered that other local jurisdictions avoid posting vulnerable children signs.

In previous years, when a family requested to have a sign put up, the city would go ahead and install it because there wasn't a policy put in place that said otherwise.

Signs already taken down

The new policy doesn't come into effect until April 16, but council has already taken down five of the eight signs that were posted across the city.

City staff also contacted families who originally asked for the signs to be put in place several years ago.

Lee said those families have responded well to the change, as most children have either moved to another neighbourhood or turned 18.