Fredericton's main food bank has called for volunteers from the community to serve on a new board of directors.

Unlike the current board of Green Village, the next one will not have to be made up entirely of members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, the charity says.

The call went out last week and the closing date for the posting was Monday.

Alex Boyd, the interim executive director of the food bank, said the hopes a new board will be in place by 2018.

Top manager leaving

He also said he won't stay on at Green Village after his contract expires Jan. 31.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church founded the food bank, but for most of its existence it had a mixture of church and non-church members on its board.

In late 2016, however, the Green Village directors decided to enforce a bylaw that was on the books but not being followed, stipulating all board members must also be members of the church. The recent board included six people from three families.

The board's enforcement of the bylaw and the firing of longtime executive director Elizabeth Crawford-Thurber in June demoralized and upset many food bank volunteers and supporters.

Now the bylaws have been changed, said Boyd, who took over from Crawford-Thurber.

"Changes have been in the works for a long time," he said.

The seven people now serving on the board won't be returning and are looking to "pass the torch," he said.

The size of the next board hasn't been fixed, but the food bank is hoping for seven to 13 members.

"Finding board members will be an ongoing process," he said. "It's not like it's a 'This is a one-time deal and it's done.'"

The Facebook posting said Green Village wants the board to have skills in a variety of areas, including human resources, non-profit development, strategic planning and public relations.

"We're looking for people that are compassionate and want to help people and who have a passion for food and security," said Boyd.

Continuing a legacy

Former volunteer Cliff Gunn said he saw the post in an email and decided to put his name forward.

For 10 years, Gunn volunteered for Greener Village under the direction of Crawford Thurber and said he learned the ins and outs of the organization.

The 73-year-old decided to apply for a position on the board so he could pursue Crawford Thurber's vision of inclusion and providing guidance and to continue helping the organization he loves so much.

'We're just keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that they will be looking for community board members.' -Clint Schile , former volunteer

"My hopes are that the existing board, along with new members, see the light and realize the importance of the Greener Village as it was developing [for] the community," said the Mactaquac resident.

Although he doesn't know why Crawford Thurber was fired, Gunn is hopeful the former executive director, as well as incoming board members, will be able to select a new executive director who understands food insecurity and community work.

Similar to Crawford Thurber's vision, the former volunteer said he wants to help people who use the organization with more than just food. He said that vision was lost when Crawford Thurber was fired.

"Her vision was to develop a community food centre that was inclusive of all the people who have to use it and to change it from a food bank, which is … a handout to giving a hand-up," said Gunn.

The hiring process

Boyd said two members of the Greener Village board, who are also members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, will be involved in the hiring process, as well as two volunteers.

He hopes to have the new board members in place for the annual general meeting, but a date for that hasn't been set.

Gary Farrah, a volunteer at Greener Village who has been pushing for a community-based board, said he found the Facebook call-out lacked detail about the board positions, including how many there are.

"We are a little concerned the board is a little top heavy with [Seventh Day Adventist] members," said Farrah. "It's going to get down to how serious they are to making the change."

Farrah received a copy of the call-out last Tuesday from Boyd. Other than that, Farrah said, there hasn't been any announcement to volunteers.

"I'm happy — with reservations," said Farrah. "We want a community-based-board."

Setting a high bar

Clint Schile, a former volunteer for the organization who has been lobbying for a community-based board, is trying to stay positive.

"What Greener Village really needs is a community-based board that's controlled and operated by members of the community," he said.

Although he won't be applying for a board position, Schile said he's been busy encouraging others.

"We're just keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that they will be looking for community board members," he said.​